Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shore Bancshares stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $389.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Shore Bancshares Company Profile
Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.