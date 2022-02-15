Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $389.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

