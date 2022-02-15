Zacks Investment Research Lowers MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDXH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $857,000.

