Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.49. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 829 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $331.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

