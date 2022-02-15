Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ZENV opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zenvia will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Zenvia by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 376,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zenvia by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zenvia during the third quarter worth $3,781,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zenvia during the third quarter worth $3,444,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Zenvia during the third quarter worth $2,700,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

