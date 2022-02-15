Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,957,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VTIP stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

