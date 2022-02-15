Western Resources (TSE:WPX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WPX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.17. Western Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 167,080 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17.
About Western Resources (TSE:WPX)
Recommended Stories
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.