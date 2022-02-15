Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth $155,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.