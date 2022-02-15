Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortinet (FTNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2022 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid coronavirus crisis as a huge global workforce is working remotely. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offerings. Moreover, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market. Also, focus on enhancing its unified threat management (UTM) portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for Fortinet. However, intensifying competition due to increasing consolidation in the security industry poses concerns. Increased hiring, mostly in sales and marketing, and mergers & acquisitions spends remain overhangs on margin.”

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $380.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $353.00 to $365.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $305.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $364.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $390.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $325.00.

1/11/2022 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $341.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid coronavirus crisis as a huge global workforce is working remotely. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offerings. Moreover, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market. Also, focus on enhancing its unified threat management (UTM) portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for Fortinet. However, intensifying competition due to increasing consolidation in the security industry poses concerns. Increased hiring, mostly in sales and marketing, and mergers & acquisitions spends remain overhangs on margin.”

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $310.35 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.08.

Get Fortinet Inc alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,634 shares of company stock worth $5,694,719 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.