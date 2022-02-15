Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $10.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $41.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $45.83 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.71.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $308.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.97. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after buying an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 476.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 155,749 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,747 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

