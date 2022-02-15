Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Performance Food Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

NYSE PFGC opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,359,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

