XPO Logistics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

