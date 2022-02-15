JMP Securities Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $48.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.04 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $375,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,498. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

