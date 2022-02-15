Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial’s fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.19 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.4% owing to better revenues and higher trading volumes. The bottom line inched up 0.8% year over year owing to higher trading volumes in U.S. equities. Its diversified business bodes well in the long haul. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables it to deploy capital through share buybacks and dividends. Its declining expense might aid the margins going forward. Shares of the firm outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well as it leads to a drop in trading opportunities.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

VIRT opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 187,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

