HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 575 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($7.78) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.22) to GBX 484 ($6.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 529.75 ($7.17).

HSBA opened at GBX 558.20 ($7.55) on Friday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 490.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 436.42.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

