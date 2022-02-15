Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASCL. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 448.57 ($6.07).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 327.20 ($4.43) on Friday. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 325 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 406.73.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.