Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $70.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

