Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kellogg’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kellogg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on K. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

NYSE K opened at $64.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Kellogg by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

