The Macerich Company Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Macerich in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. Macerich has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Macerich by 128,765.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,711 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Macerich by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Macerich by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

