Wedbush Reiterates Hold Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SQ. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.94.

SQ opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

