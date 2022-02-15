Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPX opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempur Sealy International stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

