SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SolarWinds by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 49,822 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 163,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

