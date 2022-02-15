ACV Auctions (ACVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect ACV Auctions to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ACVA opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.
In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172 in the last 90 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.
