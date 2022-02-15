ACV Auctions (ACVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect ACV Auctions to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 488,859 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 340,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 83,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

