Piper Sandler Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $231.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.82.

Expedia Group stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.91.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,794 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,444 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

