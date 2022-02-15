International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 184 ($2.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.03) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 205.23 ($2.78).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 164.80 ($2.23) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.52. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.