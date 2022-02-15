Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 595 ($8.05) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.66) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.64).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 498.40 ($6.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 36.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 545.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 572.50. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.96).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

