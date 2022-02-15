Raymond James Analysts Give Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Montage Gold stock opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.