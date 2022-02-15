Reviewing Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and Cian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.02 billion 7.82 -$61.37 million ($0.29) -336.10 Cian $54.81 million 10.69 -$8.65 million N/A N/A

Cian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pegasystems and Cian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50

Pegasystems presently has a consensus target price of $161.38, indicating a potential upside of 65.56%. Cian has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 126.62%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -1.82% -12.96% -4.13% Cian N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cian beats Pegasystems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Cian

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

