Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $42.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,161.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $9.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after buying an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 937.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.65.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

