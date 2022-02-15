Comparing DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) & Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DATATRAK International and Glory Star New Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 2.62 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -774.23 Glory Star New Media Group $123.76 million 0.59 $29.28 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DATATRAK International and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glory Star New Media Group beats DATATRAK International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

