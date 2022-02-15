Brokers Set Expectations for Calian Group Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Calian Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGY. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Calian Group stock opened at C$56.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.27. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$51.99 and a 1-year high of C$67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$637.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

