Oppenheimer Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.66). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

ENTA opened at $60.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

