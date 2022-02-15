Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.74.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

