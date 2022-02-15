Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Republic Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

RSG opened at $118.57 on Monday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $61,779,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

