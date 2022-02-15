Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

NYSE CCK opened at $118.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $118.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

