National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of SLF opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

