Equities Analysts Set Expectations for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $7.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.97. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $837.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

ORLY opened at $661.04 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $432.84 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $670.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

