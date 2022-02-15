SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SXC. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SXC opened at $7.71 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $640.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.