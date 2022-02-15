Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $155.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.