Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.82.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

In related news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

