Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,870,000 shares, a growth of 195.6% from the January 15th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

XELA opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director William L. Transier bought 163,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,592.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shrikant Sortur acquired 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 256,600 shares of company stock valued at $314,587 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,159,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,705,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 734,031 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 333.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 474,551 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

