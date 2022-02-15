Sonic Automotive (SAH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAH opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several brokerages have commented on SAH. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

