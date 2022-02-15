Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.36.

GWO stock opened at C$39.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 24.32 and a quick ratio of 20.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.44. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$31.01 and a 52-week high of C$41.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83. Also, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,235,000.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

