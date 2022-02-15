TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.51%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
