Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.25

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.25 and traded as high as C$24.40. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.30, with a volume of 335,103 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.52%.

Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

