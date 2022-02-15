Gladstone Land (LAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LAND stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAND. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 11.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

