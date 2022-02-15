Yamana Gold (AUY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AUY stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,357 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.