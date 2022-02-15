Yamana Gold (AUY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AUY stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.
AUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.