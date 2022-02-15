Ameren (AEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ameren to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

