Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Grows By 200.0%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on MALRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of MALRY stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $47.62.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

