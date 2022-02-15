Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.85

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.24.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.70 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.77.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

