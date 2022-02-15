GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$61.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GDI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.25.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

TSE:GDI opened at C$56.65 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.97.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.